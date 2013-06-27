TOKYO, June 28 Japanese manufacturing activity
expanded in June at the fastest pace in more than two years, a
survey showed on Friday, in a positive sign that domestic demand
is picking up pace in the world's third-largest economy.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.3 in June from 51.5
in May.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the fourth consecutive month and
showed that activity expanded at the fastest pace since February
2011.
"The data are consistent with the sector expanding at an
annualised rate in excess of 5 percent during the second
quarter, meaning we will see industry providing a healthy
contribution to gross domestic product when the preliminary
estimates for economic output are released in August," said Paul
Smith, senior economist at Markit.
The index for new orders rose to 54.7 in June from 53.1 in
May, indicating that orders were at their strongest in three
years as domestic demand improved.
The index for new export orders fell to 52.1 from 52.6 in
the previous month.
The output component of the PMI index rose to 52.7 in June
from 52.5 in May, to show output expanded at the fastest pace in
20 months.
The improving trend will be welcome for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe after a recent heavy sell-off in stocks, volatility
in bonds and a spike in the yen raised concerns about the
outlook for his economic recipe of radical monetary easing,
fiscal stimulus and pro-growth policies.