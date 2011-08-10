(Adds details)

TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese wholesale prices climbed at their fastest pace in nearly three years in July due to stubbornly high commodity costs, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday, adding to troubles for companies grappling with a strong yen and power shortages.

The 2.9 percent year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for goods and services, was bigger than the median forecast for a 2.6 percent increase.

Although commodity prices have come off their peaks seen earlier this year, companies such as chemical makers and steelmakers are passing on still-high costs to their customers, a BOJ official said.

But such cost hikes are likely to run their course soon, the official said, noting wholesale inflation is moving sideways as a trend.

From the previous month, wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent, compared with a median forecast of a flat reading.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, increased 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

Japan's core consumer prices rose in June for the third straight month, after having fallen for more than two years straight, due to high commodity costs. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)