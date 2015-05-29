* Nationwide core CPI +0.3 pct vs f'cast +0.2 pct
* Household spending falls 1.3 pct vs f'cast +3.1 pct
* Weak yen, rising prices hurt consumption-govt official
* Factory output marks first rise in 3 months
(Adds output data, analyst quote)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's household spending
unexpectedly slumped in April and consumer inflation was roughly
flat, casting doubt on the central bank's view that a steady
economic recovery will help accelerate inflation toward its 2
percent target.
Households spent less on leisure, travel and dining out even
as real income rose for the first time in 19 months and the
jobless rate fell to a 18-year low, underscoring the challenges
of eradicating the sticky "deflationary mindset" that has beset
Japan for nearly two decades.
While analysts expect consumption to pick up in coming
months, the lingering weakness will keep policymakers under
pressure to take steps to underpin a fragile economic recovery.
"Sales of durable goods are still taking a hit, so the
(effect of last year's) sales tax hike is still having an
impact," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Asset Management Co.
"The Bank of Japan doesn't need to ease now, but data in the
second half of the year has to improve."
Household spending fell 1.3 percent in April from a year
earlier, confounding a median market forecast for a 3.1 percent
increase, government data showed on Friday.
Many analysts had expected spending to rebound in April from
the same month a year earlier, when the government raised the
sales tax. Spending also fell 5.5 percent in April from the
previous month.
A weak yen and rising hotel charges discouraged households
from travelling, while rainy weather during the month kept them
from dining out, a government official said.
OUTPUT RISES MODESTLY
The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil
products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.3 percent in the
year to April, roughly in line with a median market forecast for
a 0.2 percent increase.
Analysts expect consumer prices to remain flat or even fall
slightly year-on-year until around July or August, due to the
effect of a plunge in gasoline prices last year.
In a glimmer of hope, factory output rose 1.0 percent in
April, marking the first increase in three months, separate data
showed on Friday.
The BOJ is counting on rising wages to boost consumption,
which has been a drag on growth, and encourage companies to
raise prices, helping accelerate inflation to 2 percent.
But some central bankers have worried that consumers may be
reluctant to spend immediately on uncertainty over the outlook.
Many analysts expect the BOJ to expand stimulus again
sometime later this year.
Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in
the first quarter, emerging from the recession last year caused
by a bigger-than-expected impact on consumption from the sales
tax hike.
