* Yen remains strong versus major currencies

* Japan has struggled to beat deflation

* BOJ under pressure as other central banks ease policy (Adds economist quote, details)

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's wholesale prices rose in January at the slowest pace in more than a year as commodity prices fell and as a strong yen pushed down import prices, suggesting it will be difficult to shake deflationary pressure.

The corporate goods price index increased 0.5 percent in the year to January, the smallest gain since prices started rising in October 2010, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday. That was also less than a median estimate from economists for a 0.8 percent annual increase.

Pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to ease policy as the U.S. Federal Reserve's extension of its commitment to near-zero interest rates could push the dollar lower versus the yen, possibly further weakening Japanese exporters' earnings and weighing on Japanese prices.

"This may not translate into higher consumer prices right away, because that is determined by the output gap," said Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities.

"Still, the net effect is slightly negative. I sense some political pressure could make the BOJ do something in the future."

Yen-based import prices rose 1.9 percent in the year to January, the slowest increase since import prices began rising in December 2009, the data also showed.

The yen was stable on Friday near 77.60 per dollar. It is stubbornly close to a record high of 75.31 per dollar reached on Oct. 31, which prompted the government to conduct solo intervention.

The yen has also surged to an 11-year high versus the euro , prompting further concern among Japanese companies and the government about overseas earnings.

The BOJ's next policy decision due on Feb. 14 may be a close call, with the board possibly weighing further monetary easing or setting a more specific inflation goal in the face of politicians' calls for more steps to support the economy. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)