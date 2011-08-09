TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, accelerating their pace of increase for a second-straight month, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.

The year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, was bigger than the median forecast for a 2.6 percent annual gain and followed a revised 2.6 percent rise in the year to June.

From the previous month, wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent, compared with a median forecast of a flat reading.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, increased 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JULY JUNE MAY JULY INDEX Year-on-year +2.9(+2.6) +2.6 +2.1 105.7 Mth-on-mth +0.2( 0.0) +0.1 -0.2 N/A To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)