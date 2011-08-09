TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.9
percent in July from a year earlier, accelerating their pace of
increase for a second-straight month, Bank of Japan data showed
on Wednesday.
The year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index
(CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each
other for their goods and services, was bigger than the median
forecast for a 2.6 percent annual gain and followed a revised
2.6 percent rise in the year to June.
From the previous month, wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent,
compared with a median forecast of a flat reading.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- rose 1.0 percent in July from
a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, increased 0.9 percent from a year earlier.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous
figures may be revised):
JULY JUNE MAY JULY INDEX
Year-on-year +2.9(+2.6) +2.6 +2.1 105.7
Mth-on-mth +0.2( 0.0) +0.1 -0.2 N/A
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)