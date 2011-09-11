TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.6 percent in the year to August, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday, showing slower growth than the previous month due to declines in commodity prices and lower import costs.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, was smaller than the median forecast of a 2.7 percent annual gain and followed a 2.9 percent rise in the year to July.

From the previous month, wholesale prices declined 0.2 percent, matching the median forecast.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 0.7 percent in August from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, increased 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

AUG JULY JUNE AUG INDEX Year-on-year +2.6 (+2.7) +2.9 +2.5 105.5 Mth-on-mth -0.2 (-0.2) +0.3 0.0 -- To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)