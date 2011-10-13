TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.5
percent in the year to September, Bank of Japan data showed on
Friday, a slightly slower rise than the previous month due to
weaker commodity prices and lower import costs on the back of
the yen's strength.
The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which
measures the prices that companies charge each other for their
goods and services, matched the median forecast in a Reuters
poll and followed a 2.6 percent gain in August.
From the previous month, wholesale prices declined 0.1
percent, against the median forecast of a 0.3 percent drop.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- gained 0.6 percent in
September from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, also increased 0.6 percent from a year
earlier.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous
figures may be revised):
SEPT AUG JULY SEPT INDEX
Year-on-year +2.5(+2.5) +2.6 +2.8 105.4
Mth-on-mth -0.1(-0.3) -0.2 +0.2 ---
To view the full tables, go to
here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)