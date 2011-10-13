TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent in the year to September, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday, a slightly slower rise than the previous month due to weaker commodity prices and lower import costs on the back of the yen's strength.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll and followed a 2.6 percent gain in August.

From the previous month, wholesale prices declined 0.1 percent, against the median forecast of a 0.3 percent drop.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- gained 0.6 percent in September from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, also increased 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

SEPT AUG JULY SEPT INDEX Year-on-year +2.5(+2.5) +2.6 +2.8 105.4 Mth-on-mth -0.1(-0.3) -0.2 +0.2 ---

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)