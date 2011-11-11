TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.7 percent in the year to October, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, compared with a median forecast of a 2.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll and followed a 2.5 percent rise in the previous month.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- decreased 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.5 percent from year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change, economists' median forecast in parentheses, previous figures may be revised):

OCT SEPT AUG OCT INDEX Year-on-year +1.7 (+2.2) +2.5 +2.6 104.7 Mth-on-mth -0.7 (-0.1) -0.1 -0.2 --- To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, writing by Rie Ishiguro)