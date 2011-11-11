TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese wholesale prices
rose 1.7 percent in the year to October, Bank of Japan data
showed on Friday.
The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which
measures the prices that companies charge each other for their
goods and services, compared with a median forecast of a 2.2
percent increase in a Reuters poll and followed a 2.5 percent
rise in the previous month.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- decreased 0.3 percent in
October from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, fell 0.5 percent from year earlier.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change, economists' median forecast in parentheses, previous
figures may be revised):
OCT SEPT AUG OCT INDEX
Year-on-year +1.7 (+2.2) +2.5 +2.6 104.7
Mth-on-mth -0.7 (-0.1) -0.1 -0.2 ---
To view the full tables, go to
here
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, writing by Rie Ishiguro)