TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese wholesale prices
rose 1.3 percent in the year to December, Bank of Japan data
showed on Monday, slowing from the previous month due to a
pullback in energy prices amid a slowing global economy.
The rise roughly matched a median forecast of a 1.2 increase
in a Reuters poll of economists, and was slower than a revised
1.6 percent rise in the previous month.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- fell 0.7 percent in December
from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, declined 0.8 percent from a year earlier.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous
figures may be revised):
DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX
Year-on-year +1.3(+1.2) +1.6 +1.6 104.7
Month-on-month +0.1(-0.1) 0.0 -0.8 n/a
To view the full tables, go to
here
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)