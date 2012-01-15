TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.3 percent in the year to December, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday, slowing from the previous month due to a pullback in energy prices amid a slowing global economy.

The rise roughly matched a median forecast of a 1.2 increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and was slower than a revised 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.7 percent in December from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, declined 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX Year-on-year +1.3(+1.2) +1.6 +1.6 104.7 Month-on-month +0.1(-0.1) 0.0 -0.8 n/a

