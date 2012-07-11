TOKYO, July 11 Japanese wholesale prices fell
1.3 percent in June from the year before, Bank of Japan data
showed on Wednesday.
The fall compared with a median forecast of a 1.0 percent
decline in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.5 slip in the
previous month.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- fell 1.4 percent from a year
earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, dipped 1.5 percent from a year ago.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous
figures may be revised):
JUNE MAY APRIL INDEX
Year-on-year -1.3 (-1.0) -0.7 -0.4 100.6
Mth-on-mth -0.6 -0.5 +0.1
To view the full tables, go to
here