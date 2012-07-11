(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

TOKYO, July 11 Japanese wholesale prices fell 1.3 percent in June from the year before, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.

The fall compared with a median forecast of a 1.0 percent decline in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.5 slip in the previous month.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, dipped 1.5 percent from a year ago.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE MAY APRIL INDEX Year-on-year -1.3 (-1.0) -0.7 -0.4 100.6 Mth-on-mth -0.6 -0.5 +0.1