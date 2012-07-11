(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
TOKYO, July 11 Japanese wholesale prices fell
1.3 percent in June from the year before, Bank of Japan data
showed on Wednesday.
The fall compared with a median forecast of a 1.0 percent
decline in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.5 slip in the
previous month.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished
products charged to businesses -- fell 1.4 percent from a year
earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the
consumer price index, dipped 1.5 percent from a year ago.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage
change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous
figures may be revised):
JUNE MAY APRIL INDEX
Year-on-year -1.3 (-1.0) -0.7 -0.4 100.6
Mth-on-mth -0.6 -0.5 +0.1
