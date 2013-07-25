TOKYO, July 26 Japan's core consumer prices
turned positive and rose 0.4 percent in June from a year
earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase in nearly five
years, data showed on Friday, suggesting the government's
efforts to eradicate years of deflation are bearing fruit.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food,
compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.3 percent
increase, the data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communications showed.
It followed a flat reading in May.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.2 percent in the year to June.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, which are available a month
before the nationwide data and serve as a leading price
indicator, rose 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier,
following a 0.2 percent increase in June.
The Tokyo figure matched the median forecast of economists
polled by Reuters.
For more background, please see PREVIEW.
To view the full tables, click on