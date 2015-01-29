Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
(Attaches to additional alerts) TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was less than economists' median estimate for a 2.6 percent annual gain. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.1 percent in the year to December. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.2 percent in January from a year earlier, versus a 2.2 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.