TOKYO May 29 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday, keeping inflation distant from the central bank's 2
percent target.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with a
median market forecast for a 0.2 percent increase.
An increase in Japan's sales tax hike last April inflated
consumer inflation by 2.0 percentage point until March this
year, according to Bank of Japan estimates.
Since some companies waited until May last year in passing
on the tax hike, there is a 0.3 point boost from the tax hike
for this year's April CPI, according to the estimates.
When excluding that effect, the April nationwide core CPI
was flat year-on-year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)