TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier on higher energy prices, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, but a stronger yen and mounting worries over the global economy could weigh on consumer spending and prolong the nation's battle with deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, was slightly larger than a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent increase, and follows a 0.1 percent rise in the year to July.

Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI). Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses): ----------------------------------------------------------- ---- NATIONWIDE AUG JULY JUNE Year-on-year

CPI (core) +0.2 (+0.1) +0.1 -0.2

CPI (core-core) -0.5 -0.5 -0.8

CPI +0.2 +0.2 -0.4 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) 0.0 +0.1 -0.3

CPI (core-core) 0.0 0.0 -0.1

CPI -0.3 +0.3 -0.2 - ----------------------------------------------------- ---------

TOKYO SEPT

AUG JULY Year-on-year

CPI (core) -0.1 (-0.1) -0.2 -0.1

CPI (core-core) -0.4 -0.6 -0.4

CPI -0.2 -0.2 +0.1 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) -0.1 0.0 0.0

CPI (core-core) 0.0 -0.3 +0.2

CPI +0.1 -0.2 +0.3 ----------------------------------------------------------- ----