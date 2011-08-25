TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's core consumer prices unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier on higher energy prices, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, but worries about the global economy cloud the outlook for consumer spending and the nation's battle with deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent fall and followed a revised 0.2 percent decline in June.

Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI). Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses): ------------------------------------------------------------------ NATIONWIDE JULY JUNE MAY Year-on-year

CPI (core) +0.1 (-0.1) -0.2 -0.1

CPI (core-core) -0.5 -0.8 -0.8

CPI +0.2 -0.4 -0.4 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) +0.1 -0.3 0.0

CPI (core-core) 0.0 -0.1 +0.2

CPI +0.3 -0.2 0.0 - ------------------------------------------------------------------

TOKYO AUG JULY JUNE Year-on-year

CPI (core) -0.2 (-0.1) -0.1 -0.4

CPI (core-core) -0.6 -0.4 -0.7

CPI -0.2 +0.1 -0.6 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) 0.0 0.0 -0.2

CPI (core-core) -0.3 +0.2 -0.2

CPI -0.2 +0.3 -0.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------- To view the full tables, click here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)