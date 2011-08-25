BRIEF-Invesco says preliminary AUM of $825.3 bln in Jan
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's core consumer prices unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier on higher energy prices, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, but worries about the global economy cloud the outlook for consumer spending and the nation's battle with deflation.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent fall and followed a revised 0.2 percent decline in June.
Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI). Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses): ------------------------------------------------------------------ NATIONWIDE JULY JUNE MAY Year-on-year
CPI (core) +0.1 (-0.1) -0.2 -0.1
CPI (core-core) -0.5 -0.8 -0.8
CPI +0.2 -0.4 -0.4 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)
CPI (core) +0.1 -0.3 0.0
CPI (core-core) 0.0 -0.1 +0.2
CPI +0.3 -0.2 0.0 - ------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO AUG JULY JUNE Year-on-year
CPI (core) -0.2 (-0.1) -0.1 -0.4
CPI (core-core) -0.6 -0.4 -0.7
CPI -0.2 +0.1 -0.6 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)
CPI (core) 0.0 0.0 -0.2
CPI (core-core) -0.3 +0.2 -0.2
CPI -0.2 +0.3 -0.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------- To view the full tables, click here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
NEW YORK, Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the largest U.S. independent brokerage and registered investment adviser, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc reports a 5.41 passive stake in Agenus Inc as on December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lpg9SS Further company coverage: