TOKYO Feb 23 An oil-triggered temporary rise in prices would not cause the Bank of Japan to end its monetary easing, its governor said on Thursday, underscoring the bank's resolve to adhere to the policy until sustained consumer inflation of 1 percent is in sight.

Following are key policymaker quotes in parliament:

PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIKO NODA

"As I have done before, I want to meet directly with the BOJ governor more frequently to ensure close communication ... We would like to boost cooperation with the BOJ.

"The market reacted favourably to the BOJ's monetary easing on Feb. 14 and its governor's explanation. The government and the BOJ will continue close cooperation and I expect the BOJ to take timely and decisive monetary policy steps.

"It is not appropriate for me to evaluate certain currency levels. But given almost chronic yen strength (before the decision), the latest BOJ decision was received positively, including by the market."

BOJ GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA

"A uniform 1 percent rise in JGB yields would result in an evaluation loss of 3.5 trillion yen ($43.6 billion) in major Japanese banks' JGB holdings and 2.8 trillion yen at regional banks.

"The latest easing came when there was modest progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis and as U.S. employment and consumption were improving slightly. We wanted to support the emerging brighter mood while achieving our policy objective of beating deflation and sustaining growth.

"If prices rise due to temporary factors such as oil prices, that wouldn't cause us to end our monetary easing. That's why we have avoided using the terms 'inflation targeting', as it sometimes implies implementing policy automatically.

"Japan's short-term rates are effectively at zero and costs of borrowing such as corporate bonds have fallen significantly. Under such conditions, it is not the case that boosting the quantity of money would automatically lift prices.

"The BOJ, under the inflation goal of 1 percent, will continue its powerful easing for the time being. This strong resolve is not just mine but it is the will of the nine-member board." ($1 = 80.3200 Japanese yen)