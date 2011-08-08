TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's government should stop fretting about the yen's rise against the dollar and instead use the opportunity to maximise energy imports that it needs to recover from the devastating earthquake in March, Japan's former currency tsar said on Monday.

Makoto Utsumi, formerly vice finance minister in charge of international affairs and now president of Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), said he saw the yen's current strength lasting only a few more months before it heads towards 85 yen to the dollar.

"It's obvious the Japanese currency cannot be a safe haven. And so the external factors (behind its rise) are dollar weakness and euro weakness. You can't fix that with intervention," he said.

As vice finance minister for international affairs from 1989-1991, Utsumi was Japan's top bureaucrat in charge of currency policy.

On Monday, the Group of Seven leading economies (G7) said it had agreed to counter excessive exchange-rate moves after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. government's AAA top-tier credit rating to AA plus on Friday.

Japan had already sold 4.6 trillion yen ($59 billion) in the currency market last week to curb the yen's strength, which it says hurts its exporters. Tokyo reaffirmed on Monday that it was ready to continue intervening, though rating agency Moody's warned that ineffective currency intervention would be negative for Japan's sovereign ratings and would not help it restore its finances.

The warning was seen as a shot across the bows for Japan, saddled with public debt double the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Utsumi said Japanese companies should take advantage of the situation and make bargain purchases on their energy imports, which will grow as the nation rebuilds itself from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan faces an energy crunch due to power plants remaining closed due to the March disaster, compounded by local governments refusing to allow nuclear reactors to be restarted after maintenance shutdowns due to safety fears.

"This (strong yen) situation is not going to last long. We just have to endure this for a few more months. We should focus on reconstruction and see the merits of cheaper oil imports," he said.

On Monday, U.S. crude futures fell $3 a barrel to $83.18 following the U.S. debt downgrade, which raised concerns on the outlook for demand in the world's top oil consumer with Wall Street scrambling to figure out the knock-on effects for the financial system.

Utsumi said JCR had no plans to change its triple-A rating of U.S. debt, and said S&P's move to cut the U.S. rating despite a calculation error "can't help but be perceived as politically motivated".

Meanwhile the dollar remained under pressure on Monday, hovering just under 78 yen . It hit a four-month high of 76.29 yen early last week, close to its record high of 76.25 yen set in March after the earthquake.

Asked if he agreed with some economists' views which predict a return of the dollar/yen rate to about 85 by the end of the year, Utsumi said: "I wouldn't discount that possibility." (Reporting by Kei Okamura; Editing by Michael Watson; )