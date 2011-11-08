TOKYO Nov 8Japan's government agreed on Tuesday to extend to 25 years from 10 years the duration of bonds that will fund rebuilding from the March earthquake and tsunami as a way of securing opposition backing for its $155 billion emergency reconstruction budget.

The debt will be repaid with tax increases and the opposition, which initially called for a 60-year maturity to spread the tax burden over an extended period, has indicated it would accept the compromise proposal.

However, the compromise marks a setback for Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who was keen to get the reconstruction-related debt off the government's books as quickly as possible to limit the strain on the stretched public finances.

"If the debt redemption is extended to such a long period of time, uncertainty will become higher over Japan's fiscal situation and we may end up only seeing outstanding debt increasing progressively,' said Jun Ishii, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Yet Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a compromise was necessary to pass a 12.1 trillion yen ($155 billion) budget for reconstruction in a split parliament where opposition parties control the upper chamber and can block bills.

"Above all, we must have the budget enacted with a consensus amicably," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The debate between the ruling Democrats and the opposition centred on the question whether the cost of rebuilding from the March 11 disaster that killed 20,000 and wiped out whole coastal communities should be shared by future generations.

ONE-GENERATION EFFORT

The opposition argues that rebuilding from Japan's worst disaster since World War Two should not be treated differently from spending on public infrastructure built to serve several generations and financed with 60-year bonds.

Noda and his Democrats, however, say Japan already saddled with public debt twice the size of its economy must avoid pushing more burdens further into the future.

"Quarter of a century is the limit. I'd like to share burdens with everyone here," he said.

For Noda, who took over as Japan's sixth premier in five years two months ago, passing the emergency budget is just one of many challenges.

The former finance minister has yet to ensure a safe shutdown of the Fukushima nuclear plant wrecked by the tsunami and forge new energy policy and maintain party unity that will be tested by his push to join talks on a U.S.-led Asia-Pacific trade pact opposed by Japan's farm lobby and many voters.

The government aims to pass the budget and a funding bill in the lower house this week and have them come into force by the end of this month so as to kick-start long-awaited reconstruction in the disaster-stricken northeast.

Tokyo plans total spending of 19 trillion yen over the next five years to rebuild its northeast, which includes 6 trillion yen already passed by parliament in two extra budgets for the year to March 2012.

The funding bill, already approved by the government, calls for raising 9.2 trillion yen through increases in income, corporate and tobacco taxes.

To limit the tax burden, the government aims for non-tax revenue or revenue savings of 7 trillion yen or more, largely through sales of government shares in Japan Tobacco Inc , energy-related firms and Japan Post.

The ruling and opposition camps have yet to agree on specifics of tax hikes, with the biggest opposition Liberal Democratic Party opposed to tobacco tax rises.

($1 = 78.030 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Tomasz Janowski)