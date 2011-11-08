(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1-2 to clarify repayment period set at 25 years, not maturity of individual bonds)

* Reconstruction bonds to be repaid in 25 years -Democrats

* Democrats strike compromise to ensure budget passage

* Compromise a setback for PM Noda's fiscal reform -analyst

* Govt aims to pass reconstruction budget bills by end-Nov

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Nov 8Japan's government agreed with the opposition on Tuesday to more than double the period over which bonds sold to fund post-quake reconstruction will be repaid, moving closer to securing backing for its $155 billion emergency budget in a split parliament.

Under the deal, Japan will redeem reconstruction bonds over 25 years rather than 10 years proposed earlier by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet.

The debt will be repaid with tax increases and the opposition, which controls the parliament's upper house and initially called for a 60-year repayment period to spread the tax burden over an extended period, accepted the compromise offer.

"The reality is that not a single bill can be passed without opposition support in a split parliament," Azuma Koshiishi, secretary general of the ruling Democrats, said. "We must remind ourselves of the need to do our best for reconstruction while seeking opinions from opposition."

However, the compromise marks a setback for Noda, who was keen to get the reconstruction-related debt off the government's books as quickly as possible to limit the strain on the stretched public finances.

"If the debt redemption is extended to such a long period of time, uncertainty will become higher over Japan's fiscal situation and we may end up only seeing outstanding debt increasing progressively," said Jun Ishii, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Yet Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a compromise was necessary to pass a 12.1 trillion yen ($155 billion) budget for reconstruction in a split parliament where opposition parties control the upper chamber and can block bills.

"Above all, we must have the budget enacted with a consensus amicably," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The debate between the ruling Democrats and the opposition centred on the question whether the cost of rebuilding from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that left about 20,000 dead or presumed dead and wiped out whole coastal communities should be shared by future generations.

ONE-GENERATION EFFORT

The opposition argues that rebuilding from Japan's worst disaster since World War Two should not be treated differently from spending on public infrastructure, built to serve several generations and financed with bonds that are repaid over a period of 60 years.

However, Noda and his Democrats say Japan, already saddled with public debt twice the size of its economy, must avoid pushing more burdens further into the future.

"Quarter of a century is the limit. I'd like to share burdens with everyone here," Azumi said.

For Noda, who took over as Japan's sixth premier in five years two months ago, passing the emergency budget is one of many challenges.

The former finance minister has yet to ensure a safe shutdown of the Fukushima nuclear plant wrecked by the tsunami, forge new energy policy and maintain party unity that will be tested by his push to join talks on a U.S.-led Asia-Pacific trade pact opposed by Japan's farm lobby and many voters.

The government aims to pass the budget and a funding bill by the end of this month so as to kick-start long-awaited reconstruction in the disaster-stricken northeast. Economists and policymakers count on that spending to sustain Japan's economic recovery while businesses and investors fret over Europe's debt crisis.

Tokyo plans total spending of 19 trillion yen over the next five years to rebuild its northeast, which includes 6 trillion yen already passed by parliament in two extra budgets for the year to March 2012.

The funding bill, already approved by the government, calls for raising 9.2 trillion yen through increases in income, corporate and tobacco taxes.

To limit the tax burden, the government aims for non-tax revenues and savings of 7 trillion yen or more, largely through sales of government shares in Japan Tobacco Inc , energy-related firms and Japan Post.

The opposition has called for a special budget account to separately manage reconstruction financing and avoid further tax hikes even if the cost of rebuilding increases in the future.

Democrats' Koshiishi said they would start working-level talks with the opposition to work out details including specifics of tax hikes. ($1 = 78.030 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Tomasz Janowski)