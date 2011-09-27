TOKYO, Sept 27 A ruling Democratic Party of Japan tax panel decided on Tuesday to raise taxes to fund reconstruction from the March earthquake and tsunami, starting with an increase in corporate taxes from April 2012.

That will be followed by a hike in the tobacco tax in October 2012, an increase in income taxes from January 2013, and residential tax increases from June 2014, the panel said in a statement.

Based on the panel's decision, the ruling party will begin negotiations on the tax increases with opposition parties, which control the upper house of parliament, as the government aims to submit to parliament a third extra budget for the current fiscal year to fund rebuilding. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)