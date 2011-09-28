Honda, Hitachi Automotive say to form EV motor joint venture
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
TOKYO, Sept 29 Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and the ruling coalition partner's leader agreed to use the proceeds of the proposed sale of government-held shares in Japan Post Holdings to fund disaster reconstruction, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The deal also calls for passing a postal reform bill championed by the coalition party, the People's New Party, which is led by Shizuka Kamei, the Nikkei reported.
On Tuesday, Japan's government and ruling Democratic Party agreed to draft another extra budget for this fiscal year worth about 12 trillion yen to raise taxes from next year to fund reconstruction.
To limit the tax burden, the government and ruling party aim to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen by cutting other spending and lowering the government's stake in Japan Tobacco Inc and subway operator Tokyo Metro. (Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,172.15 points on Monday, with a fall in energy and housebuilding stocks outpacing a rally in shares of precious metals miners. * ITHACA: Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not alr
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage: