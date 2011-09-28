TOKYO, Sept 29 Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and the ruling coalition partner's leader agreed to use the proceeds of the proposed sale of government-held shares in Japan Post Holdings to fund disaster reconstruction, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The deal also calls for passing a postal reform bill championed by the coalition party, the People's New Party, which is led by Shizuka Kamei, the Nikkei reported.

On Tuesday, Japan's government and ruling Democratic Party agreed to draft another extra budget for this fiscal year worth about 12 trillion yen to raise taxes from next year to fund reconstruction.

To limit the tax burden, the government and ruling party aim to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen by cutting other spending and lowering the government's stake in Japan Tobacco Inc and subway operator Tokyo Metro. (Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)