TOKYO, Sept 16 A government tax panel in Japan on Friday proposed tax hikes totalling 11.2 trillion yen ($146 billion) to fund rebuilding after a deadly earthquake and tsunami in March.

Income, corporate and consumption tax hike increases are among the options the panel said it had proposed. Rises in other taxes such as those on tobacco and alcohol were also suggested.

The panel's proposals will be debated among ruling party officials from next week, before compiling a third extra budget next month to fund the rebuilding of the disaster-hit northeast.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said earlier in the day that the government is considering raising income and corporate taxes and selling stakes in Japan Tobacco and Tokyo Metro to finance reconstruction. ($1 = 76.685 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)