By Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's government maintained its assessment of the economy in September saying a sustained upturn in production and exports continued while flagging risks posed by slackening global growth, the yen's strength and volatile stock markets.

It called on the Bank of Japan to watch the impact overseas monetary policies have on financial markets and "to take bold and appropriate policy steps to support the economy".

Japan's cabinet also agreed a list of subsidies and loan guarantees to offset the pain that some companies are feeling from the strong yen, though this caused little stir in the foreign exchange market as the government won't decide the amount of spending until next month.

Financial markets focus this week on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Sept. 20-21 and any further loosening of its policy could weaken the dollar and lead to a renewed spike in the yen.

"The Japanese economy is picking up while difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the government said in its monthly report, maintaining the language from the previous month.

It also repeated that industrial production and exports were picking up, despite recent signs of a slowdown.

"Some sectors such as electronic devices have already shown weakening of output due to the impact from the global economy, but overall, recovery is continuing," said Shigeru Sugihara, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.

He said transportation sector firms, chiefly automakers, are likely to lead the recovery as they plan to raise output in October and November.

MORE DIRECT

The government was more direct than before in its appeal for central bank help, given the impact U.S. monetary policy and Europe's sovereign debt crisis were having on financial markets, another official said.

In August, the government called on the BOJ to take appropriate and flexible steps to support the economy.

"Should overseas economies that are seeing weak recovery fare more poorly than expected and currency and stock markets show swings, there is a risk the Japanese economy will underperform expectations," the government said.

Japanese authorities intervened in the currency market in August to stem the yen's sharp rise and the BOJ eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases on the same day.

The central bank kept its policy on hold this month but has expressed its readiness to ease further if its forecast of a moderate economic recovery later this year is threatened.

Japan will take its complaints about the harm from a strong yen to a Group of 20 finance ministers' meeting this week, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said, but it's uncertain how sympathetic other countries will be as Europe's debt crisis is likely to dominate the agenda.

Japan's government wants to expand subsidies for job creation, extend loan guarantees for small firms and increase payouts for companies that keep operations in Japan, according to a mid-term report on the cabinet's measures against the strong yen.

The plan would also encourage some firms to use the strong yen to make more acquisitions overseas and expand incentives for home reforms that increase energy efficiency.

The government will decide the size of the spending package as part of an extra budget proposal due next month to fund reconstruction spending after a large natural disaster in March.

"We need to have companies that can compete regardless of whether the yen rises or falls," Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told reporters.

"We can't simply stay on the defensive. We also have to attack."

Japan's economy has emerged from recession as it recovered from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami but growth remains modest, with economists expecting a bigger slowdown in the final months of the year than previously thought, a Reuters poll has shown. (Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Joseph Radford)