TOKYO, April 12 Japan's government upgraded its assessment of exports in April for the first time in almost a year, a report showed on Friday, as the yen weakens and exports to the United States and Europe show signs of bottoming out.

The government also upgraded the outlook for consumer spending for the first time in two months as sentiment improved and household spending accelerated.

The government left its assessment of the economy unchanged in April, saying there are still some weak sectors, but the economy is showing signs that of picking up.

The Bank of Japan stunned global financial markets last week by agreeing to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy to break a long deflationary phase. Expectations for bold monetary easing have weakened the yen and pushed up stocks, helping support corporate and consumer sentiment.

"Given the improvements in exports and the impact of fiscal and monetary policy, we expect the economy to continue to recover as sentiment improves," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic report.

"Overseas economies remain a risk. We also need to be cautious about wages and the labour market."

For the past three months the government had upgraded the economic assessment, which was the first time since a string of three consecutive upgrades that ended in July 2009.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election victory in December, has called for aggressive monetary easing and heavy fiscal spending to beat persistent deflation, helping to push the yen to a four-year low and spark a 50 percent rally in Japanese shares .

The government said exports are bottoming out, which was in an upgrade from last month, when the government said exports are falling gradually. This marked the first upgrade since May 2012.

Consumer spending is improving, the government report showed. This was more optimistic than last month, when the government said consumer spending is holding steady.

The government left its assessment of industrial production and capital expenditure unchanged.