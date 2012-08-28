* China, U.S. slowdown, Europe's debt crisis hurt exports
* Global slowdown threatens Japan's export-reliant recovery
* Consumption may lose momentum as rebuilding demand fades
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's government cut its
assessment for the export-reliant economy for the first time in
nearly a year as slowing global growth weighed on exports,
clouding recovery prospects and adding pressure on the central
bank for further stimulus.
Deceleration in the United States and China, on top of
Europe's debt crisis, caused the downgrade, the government said
on Tuesday, warning that further global slowdown and sharp
market swings posed risks to the world's third-largest economy.
The first such downgrade since October 2011 matches the
assessment of private-sector analysts, but is somewhat bleaker
than the view of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which has said the
economy is starting to pick up moderately.
"Looking at both domestic demand and overseas economies, I
don't expect the economy to slide back into a recession but I
cannot say it will stage a recovery either," said Yasuo
Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuo Research Institute in Tokyo,
adding that Japan may enter a soft-patch in the third quarter.
The government assessment underscores policymakers' concern
that fresh stimulus measures could be needed, as exports may
struggle to recover before the effect on the economy of spending
on rebuilding from last year's earthquake begins to fade.
"The economy is moderately recovering helped by
reconstruction demand, while some weak movements were seen
recently," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report.
In the previous month's report, the government also said the
economy was recovering moderately on reconstruction demand but
merely noted that there were difficulties. The latest report's
reference to "weak movements" struck a more negative note.
Japan's economy has outpaced growth of most G7 countries on
robust private consumption and reconstruction spending. But July
trade data showed the sharpest drop in exports since January, in
line with trends seen among other export-driven economies in
Asia, casting doubt on the country's recovery prospects.
The BOJ frets that the timing of a recovery may be delayed,
but wants to hold off on easing monetary policy again unless
risks heighten enough to kill any chance of a recovery.
"The BOJ feels it has eased enough already so it is likely
to stand pat for the time being, thought it may cut its economic
assessment next month following the poor trade data," said Mizuo
Research Institute's Yamamoto.
Some analysts expect the next monetary easing to come on
Oct. 30, when the BOJ issues fresh long-term economic and growth
projections, and may offer a bleaker assessment on the outlook
if global growth remains sluggish.
COMPANIES FEELING PAIN
Japan's economy slowed to 0.3 percent in April-June as
Europe's debt woes weighed on global demand, and economists have
trimmed forecasts for growth in the second half of 2012 in a
Reuters poll this month.
But their forecast for the current business year, ending in
March 2013, matched that of the government and the BOJ, which
both project a 2.2 percent expansion.
For now, policymakers are unlikely to sharply trim their
projections for this fiscal year with strong growth in the first
half seen offsetting the expected weakness later this year.
But they may be forced to slash their projection of 1.7
percent growth for the next fiscal year if demand for Japanese
goods fails to pick up in major markets such as China.
Reflecting the plight of big electronic makers suffering
from tough global competition and a strong yen, TV maker Sharp
Corp said it would offer severance packages to as many
as 2,000 workers in Japan as part of a plan to lay off one-tenth
of its global workforce to cut costs.
Earlier this month the BOJ reiterated its expectations that
overseas growth would gradually pick up while warning that there
was a high degree of uncertainty over the outlook.
In the August report, the government also lowered its
outlook for the world economy.
Flagging concern that personal consumption, which accounts
for about 60 percent of the economy, may lose momentum, the
government cut its view on private spending, saying it is in a
moderately increasing trend, again using a slightly more
negative term than a month earlier.
"We used the word trend to show that the pace of increase is
slowing. Car sales are levelling off after a rapid increase
earlier this year. In addition, poor weather in June has hurt
consumption of clothing, beverages and air-conditioners," a
Cabinet Office official said.
The government cut its view on exports and industrial
production, saying shipments overseas were weakening and factory
output levelled off recently. In July it said exports were
showing signs of recovery and output was recovering moderately.