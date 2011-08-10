* Govt: economy picking up but remains in severe state

* Raises view on factory output, exports, private spending

* Volatile forex and stocks, overseas slowdown pose risks (For more stories on the Japanese economy click )

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's government raised its assessment of the economy for the first time in two months in August on a steady recovery in industrial production and exports as well as a pick-up in private consumption.

But it also cautioned that the yen's strength, volatile stock markets and a global economic slowdown posed risks to the economy's recovery from the devastating natural disaster in March.

"The Japanese economy is picking up while difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the government said in its report for August. Previously, it had said the economy was showing upward movements but remained in a severe situation.

"Although some factory output is still affected by weak demand overseas and service-sector spending has not fully recovered, we judged that the overall economy is improving," said Shigeru Sugihara, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office raised its assessment on industrial production and exports for the first time in two months, saying they are "picking up," led by auto makers.

Reflecting an improvement in consumer confidence, the government also upgraded its view on private consumption for the third straight month, saying it is "on the way to picking up."

But the government said downside risks to the economy have risen since it issued the previous report in July due to a jump in the yen and sharp falls in share prices.

"The strong yen could drag down exports in the future, and the fall in stocks might impact not only the corporate sector but also households. We need to watch them closely," Sugihara said.

Japan's policymakers voiced growing alarm earlier this week as the yen stayed strong despite last week's currency market intervention and as global stock markets crumbled under mounting fears of a new financial crisis.

The Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's extraordinary vow to keep rates near zero for two years, but worries about financial markets remain.

Japanese authorities intervened in the currency market last week to stem the yen's sharp rise and the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases on the same day.

Analysts kept their view that Japan's economy will recover in the latter half of this fiscal year after an expected third straight quarter of contraction in the April-June quarter, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)