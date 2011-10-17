* Govt says economy still picking up but sluggish global
economy weighs
* Govt cuts view on factory output, exports and private
consumption
* Economy in U.S., Europe weakening more than previously
expected
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's government downgraded its
assessment of the economy in October for the first time in six
months, saying slowing global growth was weighing on the pace of
recovery in the nation's factory output and exports.
The government's monthly report comes after the Bank of
Japan earlier this month kept its policy on hold and said the
economy would continue to recover moderately, but highlighted
increasing threats from Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
weakening global economy.
"The Japanese economy is still picking up although the pace
of recovery decelerates, while difficulties continue to prevail
due to the earthquake," the government said in its report.
The world's No. 3 economy stumbled into recession after the
massive March 11 earthquake and tsunami, but output and exports
have been recovering in recent months as companies made strides
in mending supply chains and reopening factories.
The government said worries over a possible widening of the
euro zone debt crisis and the health of the U.S. economy, as
well as volatile financial markets, were now slowing that
recovery.
The government cut its view on exports, industrial output
and private spending in October for the first time since April,
reflecting concerns highlighted in recent surveys of companies
and economists.
"Although transport equipment is supporting exports,
electronic devices and general machinery are weakening,
reflecting global economic deceleration," said Shigeru Sugihara,
director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.
"Global financial markets, the economies in the U.S. and
Europe as well as Japan's exports are weakening more than
previously expected."
The restoration of supply chains and government policy
measures are expected to support the economic recovery, while
risks include volatile financial markets and uncertainty over
power supplies, the government said.
The report repeated its customary line that it expected the
Bank of Japan to support the economy by "appropriate and
decisive monetary policy management while working closely with
the government".
The central bank will probably cut its economic growth
forecasts in a semi-annual report due later this month, sources
familiar with the matter said. That could pave the way for more
monetary policy easing if economic conditions deteriorated
further.
The latest Reuters poll showed the outlook for Japan's
economy as the year draws to a close has been downgraded for a
fourth consecutive month due to an intensifying euro zone debt
crisis that threatens to drag down the world economy.
Nearly three-quarters of Japanese firms expect the economy
to stagnate in the coming months and 12 percent see it falling
back into recession, a separate Reuters survey showed.
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Edmund Klamann)