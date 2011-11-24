* Govt says economy picking up slowly
* Govt downgrades view on capital spending, saying it is
leveling off
* Caution over downside risks from European debt crisis,
volatile mkts and Thai floods
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Nov 24 Japan's government stuck to
its assessment that the economy is slowly picking in a monthly
report, but said it remains vigilant about risks from a slowdown
overseas, volatile markets and the impact from Thailand's
floods.
But the government cut its view on companies' capital
spending for the first time in six months, saying it is
levelling off and is showing signs of weakness as corporate
profits are declining.
"The Japanese economy is still picking up slowly, while
difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the
government said in its November report, released on Thursday.
The government downgraded its view in October while the Bank
of Japan toned down its economic assessment this month, voicing
concerns about possible fallout from Europe's debt crisis and
signalling readiness to ease monetary policy again if the
nation's recovery comes under threat.
Japan's economy rebounded in the third quarter from a
recession triggered by the March 11 earthquake, but analysts
expect the pace of growth will slow in the current quarter as a
strong yen and faltering global growth weigh on the economy.
The government repeated its view that exports are levelling
off and also stuck to its assessment that factory output is
picking up, but said the negative impact from the Thai floods
could appear in November data.
It stuck to its view on private consumption, saying it is
almost levelling off.
"We cannot be optimistic about private spending, taking into
consideration the income situation," said Shigeru Sugihara,
director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.
"Not just consumption -- we see high risks to factory output
and exports."
The government expects the economy to continue to pick up
but said it remains cautious over risks from a "further slowdown
of less resilient overseas economies, volatile fluctuations in
exchange rates and share prices due to the euro-zone debt crisis
and the flood disaster in Thailand".
It also repeated that it expects the Bank of Japan to
support the economy through close cooperation with the
government.