* Govt keeps overall view on economy for third month

* Asia-bound exports weak, exacerbated by European woes

* Euro zone crisis a concern for financial system, markets

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's government maintained its assessment that the economy is slowly picking but cut its view on exports for the first time in three months, as the yen's strength and the euro zone debt crisis hurt overseas demand.

In its monthly report published on Tuesday, the government cited weakness in exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports. It said that emerging economies have been hurt by the slowdown in Europe, which in turn is dampening demand in Asia for Japanese exports.

The government said the euro zone debt crisis "has been a cause for concern over the financial system and markets," with the euro continuing to weaken against the yen, Minoru Masujima, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office, told reporters.

The euro fell to an 11-year low against the yen on Monday after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late last week, raising concern about Japan's export-reliant economy.

"The Japanese economy is still picking up slowly, while difficulties continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the government said in its January report. "Exports are weakening recently," it said.

The impact of the Thai floods appears to be short-lived, with manufacturers expected to have increased production in December and January, Masujima said. But the euro zone crisis could affect Japan's economy through trade, volatility in stock and currency markets, and Japanese banks' European bond holdings, he said.

He added that public works projects for post-quake reconstruction may not start fully until the spring.

Soft data on exports and production have supported economists' predictions that the economy slowed down sharply or even contracted in the final quarter of last year, as the recovery driven by companies' mending of supply chains waned.

In the report, the government also reiterated that it and the Bank of Japan will work together to beat deflation .

The central bank gave a bleaker assessment on the economy last month, saying the pickup in economic activity had paused due to the effects of an overseas slowdown and the yen's rise. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)