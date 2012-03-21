* Positive signs on global economy help Japan outlook
* Govt raises view on consumer spending, capital expenditure
* Concerns about oil price hikes, euro zone crisis
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's government maintained
its assessment that the economy is slowly picking up in a report
on Wednesday but saw a brighter outlook than a month ago due to
encouraging signs in the global economy.
It also said domestic demand is improving, raising its view
on private spending for the second month in a row and its
assessment of capital spending for the first time in eight
months.
"The economy is still picking up slowly, while difficulties
continue to prevail due to the earthquake," the Cabinet Office
said in the monthly report.
Progress has been frustratingly slow in rebuilding areas of
the northeast coast devastated by last year's massive earthquake
and tsunami. But there are signs of recovery in the area and the
broader economy, albeit uneven.
The government said private spending was holding firm,
citing a resumption of subsidies for purchases of fuel-efficient
cars and improving consumer confidence.
It said capital expenditure had picked up recently,
upgrading its view for the first time since July last year after
data showed companies were ramping up spending as areas along
the quake-hit coast slowly rebuild.
Japan's economic recovery is seen as more certain due to
U.S. growth picking up and the euro zone's debt crisis showing
signs of easing, the government said.
A brighter global outlook is also expected to fuel gains in
stock markets and the move back into riskier assets in general
should ease upward pressure on the yen, which is often
seen as a safe haven in times of market turmoil.
"Domestic demand is on an upward trend ... if both domestic
and external factors improve, along with the nation's policy
steps such as public spending related to reconstruction and
subsidies for fuel-efficient cars, we expect a pickup in the
economy will become certain," said Minoru Masujima, director of
macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet Office.
However, the report also noted several risks facing the
economy, including rising oil prices, Europe's prolonged debt
crisis and constraints on power supply with all but two of the
nation's 54 nuclear reactors shut amid public safety fears after
the radiation crisis sparked by last year's disaster.
The government report follows an assessment by the Bank of
Japan that was slightly more upbeat than a month earlier. The
central bank said Japan's economic activity was more or less
flat but showed signs of picking up.
The central bank surprised financial markets in February by
easing monetary policy, boosting its asset buying scheme,
setting a 1 percent inflation goal, and signalling a more
aggressive monetary policy as it struggles to help pull Japan
out of deflation.
The yen fell sharply after the easing, relieving some
pressure on the nation's exporters. It is now down more than 8
percent against the dollar so far this year after hitting a
record high in late October.
As rebuilding continues, analysts project the economy will
grow 1.9 percent in the fiscal year starting in April after an
expected modest contraction in the year ending on March 31.
