TOKYO, June 22 Japan said on Friday its economy
continues to recover, albeit moderately, led by robust consumer
spending and demand from reconstruction efforts after last
year's earthquake, but added it was worried about the possible
fallout from the euro zone's debt troubles.
The government upgraded its view on capital spending for the
first time in three months on the back of a pick up in corporate
profits and support from reconstruction.
"The economy is moderately recovering helped by
reconstruction demand, although difficulties continue to
prevail," the Cabinet Office said in its latest report.
The assessment came after the Bank of Japan revised up its
view of the economy last week, saying that growth was picking up
moderately due to firm domestic demand.
The government upgraded its assessment on capital
expenditure to "picking up slowly". Previously, it said business
investment was showing signs of recovery.
It also raised its view on corporate profits in June for the
second straight month, saying they were "picking up" instead of
"leveling off".
Industrial production was recovering slowly on solid demand
for autos helped by government subsidies for fuel-efficient cars
and buoyant sales of Japanese vehicles in the United States.
"Auto sales need to be closely watched as benefits from
government subsidies may be over around August," said Minoru
Masujima, director of macroeconomic analysis at the Cabinet
Office.
The government also raised its assessment on housing
construction for the first time in two months, noting that it
was likely to continue to pick up due to strong housing starts
in quake-hit parts of the country.
A Reuters poll this week showed that Japan's economy is set
to outperform its industrialised peers this year as it rebuilds
after last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami, and on a
long-needed pick up in consumer spending.
