TOKYO May 17 Japan's government will consider revising up its economic assessment in May on improvements in private consumption, output and exports, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.

The upward revision would be the first since August last year, although the government will also warn of risks to the outlook such as uncertainty over Europe's sovereign debt woes and overseas growth, the paper said.

The government will issue its monthly economic report for May on Friday. In the previous month's report, it said Japan's economy was gradually picking up. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)