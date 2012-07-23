* Post-quake rebuilding, domestic demand help economy
* Some reason to worry about dip in exports
* Govt more cautious on overseas economic slowdown
TOKYO, July 23 Japan's economy is still
recovering, led by robust consumer spending and reconstruction
after last year's earthquake, but there are signs a slowdown in
overseas economies is spreading and that poses risks, the
government said on Monday.
The government stuck to its assessment of the overall
economy, private consumption and exports in its monthly economic
report for July, but strengthened its warning about weaker U.S
and Chinese economic data as Japan's exports start to slow.
"The economy is moderately recovering helped by
reconstruction demand, although difficulties continue to
prevail," the Cabinet Office said in its latest report.
The report came after the Bank of Japan also kept its
assessment of the economy but made technical changes to its
money market operations and bond purchasing scheme to better
funnel money into the economy.
The slowdown in the United States and China, in addition to
Europe's sovereign debt crisis, could weigh on Japan's economy
by causing disruptions in financial markets, the Cabinet Office
said.
The government left unchanged its assessment that exports
are showing signs of recovery, but a Cabinet Official told
reporters there is reason to be worried as data for the first
half of June showed that exports to the United States and Asia
had weakened.
The government kept its assessment that personal consumption
is rising moderately as retail sales rise recover following the
earthquake and as subsidies for energy-efficient cars boost auto
sales.
Japan's economy is still expected to outperform most other
developed nations this year thanks to solid domestic demand, but
analysts have slashed forecasts for factory output as the
slowdown in the global economy becomes more pronounced,
according to a Reuters poll earlier this month.
Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, is set to grow
2.2 percent in the year to next March, according to a Reuters
poll of economists, slightly slower than the 2.3 percent pace
seen in a similar survey in June.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill and Michael
Watson)