TOKYO, Oct 7 Japan's foreign reserves declined
to $1.201 trillion at the end of September, the Ministry of
Finance said on Friday.
In August, the nation's foreign reserves hit an all-time
high after authorities spent a record amount to intervene in the
currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen that have
threatened to derail the export-reliant economy's recovery from
the devastating March earthquake and tsunami.
Japan announced last week it would boost its currency
intervention fund by 15 trillion yen ($195.6 billion) for this
fiscal year, effectively increasing the amount available to a
record 46 trilling yen.
JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)
END-SEPT END-AUG END-JULY YEAR AGO
TOTAL 1,200.593 1,218.501 1,150.877
1,109.591
($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)