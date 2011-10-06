TOKYO, Oct 7 Japan's foreign reserves declined to $1.201 trillion at the end of September, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

In August, the nation's foreign reserves hit an all-time high after authorities spent a record amount to intervene in the currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen that have threatened to derail the export-reliant economy's recovery from the devastating March earthquake and tsunami.

Japan announced last week it would boost its currency intervention fund by 15 trillion yen ($195.6 billion) for this fiscal year, effectively increasing the amount available to a record 46 trilling yen.

JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)

END-SEPT END-AUG END-JULY YEAR AGO

TOTAL 1,200.593 1,218.501 1,150.877 1,109.591

