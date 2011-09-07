(Corrects alert to say $1218.501 billion, not $1215.501 billion)

TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's foreign reserves rose to a record high $1.218 trillion at the end of August after Tokyo spent a record amount to intervene in the currency market to curb a sharp rise in the yen.

Japanese authorities spent a record 4.5129 trillion yen ($58.5 billion) in currency intervention in August, earlier Finance Ministry data showed. That was much bigger than the 2.125 trillion yen of selling on Sept. 15 last year.

In March, Japan used a total of 692.5 billion yen in foreign exchange intervention when Group of Seven countries joined in their first joint intervention in more than a decade after the yen shot up against the dollar in the wake of a devastating natural disaster.

JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)

END-AUG END-JULY END-JUNE YEAR AGO

TOTAL 1,218.501 1,150.877 1,137.809 1,070.145

($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)