TOKYO, Nov 8 Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.21 trillion at the end of October, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The data does not take into account Japan's yen-selling currency market intervention on Oct. 31 as those sales were settled in November.

Earlier Bank of Japan money market data suggested authorities sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen to tame its high-flying currency on that day, much bigger than its previous foray into the market in August.

In August, the nation's foreign reserves hit an all-time high.

The MOF is due to release its monthly intervention data at the end of this month.

JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)

END-OCT END-SEPT END-AUG YEAR AGO

TOTAL 1,209.882 1,200.593 1,218.501 1,118.121

To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at:

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)