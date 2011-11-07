TOKYO, Nov 8 Japan's foreign reserves rose to
$1.21 trillion at the end of October, the Ministry of Finance
said on Tuesday.
The data does not take into account Japan's yen-selling
currency market intervention on Oct. 31 as those sales were
settled in November.
Earlier Bank of Japan money market data suggested
authorities sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen to
tame its high-flying currency on that day, much bigger than its
previous foray into the market in August.
In August, the nation's foreign reserves hit an all-time
high.
The MOF is due to release its monthly intervention data at
the end of this month.
JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)
END-OCT END-SEPT END-AUG YEAR AGO
TOTAL 1,209.882 1,200.593 1,218.501 1,118.121
To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at:
here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)