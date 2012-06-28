(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* May retail sales +3.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast +3.0 pct yr/yr

* Car subsidies support sales but effects seen waning

* Consumption likely tame as wages remain sluggish -Analyst

By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, June 28 Japanese retail sales growth in the year to May slowed for a second consecutive month in a sign that a bounce in private consumption after last year's devastating earthquake is starting to fade.

The 3.6 percent annual increase in retail sales in May was more than a median market forecast of 3.0 percent annual growth, but it was also slower than a 5.7 percent rise in the year to April as the benefits of subsidies on energy efficient cars also starts to wane.

Private consumption has been one of the bright spots for Japan's economy so far this year, so evidence that consumer spending is losing momentum could worry policymakers as they try to limit any fallout from Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"Solid personal consumption has been led by the automobile sector thanks to government subsidies on fuel-efficient car purchases, but the effect won't last long as subsidies are likely to run out in the summer while income condition remains sluggish," said Yuichiro Nagai, economist at Barclays Securities Japan Limited.

"As a result the private consumption component of GDP is expected to contract slightly in July-September, causing the pace of overall economic growth to moderate from rapid growth seen in the first quarter this year."

Sales of cars rose 47.3 percent in May from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed on Thursday. That was slower than a record 55.3 percent increase in the year to April as the boost from government subsidies starts to moderate.

Food and beverage sales rose an annual 0.8 percent, also slower than a 1.2 percent increase in the year to April.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.7 percent, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month, the data also showed.

The world's third-biggest economy rebounded in the first quarter from a year-end lull, supported by rebuilding of the tsunami-hit northeast, solid consumer spending and improvement in exports

The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy in February and April in a show of determination to end the nation's chronic deflation and to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal

The central bank stood pat on policy at this month's review. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Eric Meijer)