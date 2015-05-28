* April retail sales up 5.0 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +5.4 pct
* Data adds to signs of improvement in consumer mood
* Pick-up in consumption underscores BOJ's optimism on
outlook
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's retail sales rebounded
modestly in the year to April after three straight months of
falls, bolstering the central bank's case that consumer spending
is reviving to underpin a steady economic recovery.
The data adds to signs of improvement in consumer confidence
and eases pressure on the Bank of Japan to expand its massive
stimulus programme in the near term, analysts say.
Retail sales in April rose 5.0 percent from a year earlier,
trade ministry data showed on Thursday, slightly below a median
market forecast for a 5.4 percent increase. It followed a 9.7
percent drop in March.
The year-on-year numbers have been distorted by a surge in
consumption leading up to last April's sales tax hike and a
subsequent downturn after the higher levy nudged the economy
into mild recession last year.
On a seasonally-adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales
rose just 0.4 percent in April after sliding 1.8 percent in
March, underscoring the fragile nature of the recovery.
"Consumption is picking up but the momentum is weak," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute.
"If summer bonuses rise and a tightening job market boosts
wages, we can expect spending to gather momentum around the
middle of this year."
Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in
January-March, emerging from last year's recession caused by the
bigger-than-expected hit on consumption from the tax hike.
The BOJ revised up its assessment of the economy last week
on signs of a pick-up in private consumption, signalling that it
has no plan to expand stimulus any time soon.
Household spending holds the key to the success of the
central bank's massive stimulus programme, which aims to nudge
consumers into spending now rather than save on expectations
that prices will rise in the future.
But there is uncertainty on whether consumers will shake off
the "deflationary mindset" that beset Japan for two decades. A
second sales tax hike looming in 2017 also casts doubt on
whether the recovery can be sustained long enough to accelerate
inflation toward the BOJ's 2 percent target.
(Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric Meijer)