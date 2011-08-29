TOKYO, Aug 30 Japanese retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July from a year earlier to mark their second straight month of increases, government data showed on Tuesday, as consumer spending recovers following a large earthquake, tsunami and a nuclear crisis in March.

The rise was slightly less than a median market forecast for a 1.0 percent increase and followed a revised 1.2 percent increase in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales decreased 0.3 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Retail sales plunged in the wake of the March disaster, but have gotten a boost in recent months as households snap up energy-efficient goods to cope with electricity shortages. Office workers have also bought more casual clothing to beat the heat as buildings use air conditioning less to save energy.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales JULY JUNE MAY -----------------------------------------------------

year/year +0.7 (+1.0) +1.2 -1.3

month/month -0.3 +2.9 +2.4 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)