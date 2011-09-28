Japan stocks hit 2-week low in thin trade; Toyota underperforms
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese retail sales fell 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier, down for the first time in three months, as a rebound from the March earthquake looks to have run its course.
The fall was far bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.6 percent annual decline and followed a revised 0.6 percent increase in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.
On the month, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 1.7 percent in August from the month before.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales AUGUST JULY JUNE -----------------------------------------------------
year/year -2.6 (-0.6) +0.6 +1.2
month/month -1.7 -0.3 +2.9 -----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
