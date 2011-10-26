TOKYO, Oct 27 Japanese retail sales fell 1.2
percent in September from a year earlier, suggesting the global
economic slowdown and a strong yen dented consumer appetite for
spending.
The fall was worse than a median market forecast
for a 0.1 percent annual decline and followed a 2.6 percent drop
in August, government data showed on Thursday.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised;
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY
-----------------------------------------------------
year/year -1.2(-0.1) -2.6 +0.6
month/month -1.5 -1.7 -0.3
-----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)