TOKYO, Oct 27 Japanese retail sales fell 1.2 percent in September from a year earlier, suggesting the global economic slowdown and a strong yen dented consumer appetite for spending.

The fall was worse than a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent annual decline and followed a 2.6 percent drop in August, government data showed on Thursday.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY -----------------------------------------------------

year/year -1.2(-0.1) -2.6 +0.6

month/month -1.5 -1.7 -0.3 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here