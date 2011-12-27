TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese retail sales unexpectedly fell 2.3 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting worries about the economy are weighing on consumer spending.

The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent increase, and followed a 1.9 percent rise in the year to October, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER -----------------------------------------------------

year/year -2.3 (+0.1) +1.9 -1.1

month/month -2.1 +1.4 -1.4 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here