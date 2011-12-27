Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese retail sales unexpectedly fell 2.3 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting worries about the economy are weighing on consumer spending.
The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent increase, and followed a 1.9 percent rise in the year to October, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER -----------------------------------------------------
year/year -2.3 (+0.1) +1.9 -1.1
month/month -2.1 +1.4 -1.4 -----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.