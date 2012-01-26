BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese retail sales rose 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, helped by sales of winter clothing and cars.
The climb was greater than a median market forecast for a 2.3 percent annual increase, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales DECEMBER NOVEMBER OCTOBER -----------------------------------------------------
year/year +2.5(+2.3) -2.2 +1.9
month/month +0.3 -2.0 +1.4 -----------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here
