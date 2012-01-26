TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese retail sales rose 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, helped by sales of winter clothing and cars.

The climb was greater than a median market forecast for a 2.3 percent annual increase, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales DECEMBER NOVEMBER OCTOBER -----------------------------------------------------

year/year +2.5(+2.3) -2.2 +1.9

month/month +0.3 -2.0 +1.4 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)