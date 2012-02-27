TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese retail sales rose
1.9 percent in January from a year earlier, against a median
market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline, government data
showed on Tuesday.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised;
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
---------------------------------------------------
Retail sales JANUARY DECEMBER NOVEMBER
---------------------------------------------------
year/year +1.9 (-0.2) +2.5 -2.2
month/month +4.1 +0.3 -2.0
---------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry at:
here
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)