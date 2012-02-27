TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese retail sales rose 1.9 percent in January from a year earlier, against a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline, government data showed on Tuesday.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): ---------------------------------------------------

Retail sales JANUARY DECEMBER NOVEMBER ---------------------------------------------------

year/year +1.9 (-0.2) +2.5 -2.2

month/month +4.1 +0.3 -2.0 ---------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)