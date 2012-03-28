TOKYO, March 29 Japanese retail sales rose 3.5 percent in February from a year earlier, more than a median forecast for a 1.3 percent annual increase, government data showed on Thursday.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses). -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales FEB JAN DEC -----------------------------------------------------

year/year +3.5 (+1.3) +1.8 +2.5

month/month +2.0 +3.1 +0.7 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)