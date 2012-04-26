TOKYO, April 27 Japanese retail sales climbed
10.3 percent in March from a year earlier, more than a median
market forecast for a 9.8 percent annual increase, government
data showed on Friday.
That was the biggest rise since March 1997.
Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised;
economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------
Retail sales MARCH FEB JAN
-----------------------------------------------------
year/year 10.3 (+9.8) +3.4 +1.8
month/month -1.2 +2.0 +3.1
-----------------------------------------------------
