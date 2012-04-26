TOKYO, April 27 Japanese retail sales climbed 10.3 percent in March from a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 9.8 percent annual increase, government data showed on Friday.

That was the biggest rise since March 1997.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales MARCH FEB JAN -----------------------------------------------------

year/year 10.3 (+9.8) +3.4 +1.8

month/month -1.2 +2.0 +3.1 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)