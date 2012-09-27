TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese retail sales rose 1.8 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, although a murky outlook for the economy is expected to weigh on private spending. The climb compared with a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent annual decline. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)