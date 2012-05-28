TOKYO, May 29 Japanese retail sales rose 5.8 percent in April from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 6.3 percent increase, government data showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales continued to rise strongly compared with last year, when they plunged following a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Details were as follows (previous figures may be revised; economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------

Retail sales APRIL MARCH FEB -----------------------------------------------------

year/year +5.8 (+6.3) +10.3 +3.4

month/month -0.3 -1.2 +2.0 -----------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here