TOKYO, Aug 30 Japanese retail sales fell 0.8 percent in July from a year earlier, down for the first time in eight months, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign consumer spending is losing momentum as exports struggle to recover. The fall in retail sales was bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent annual decline. To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)